PMO expresses ire over TDP doubts on Jagan-PM Modi meet

Bengaluru: May 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi' Office is believed have expressed anger over the Telugu Desam Party leader's doubts after the main opposition YSRCP leader YS

Jaganmohan Reddy met PM Modi a few days ago. The allegations levelled by the TDP leaders over Jagan-Modi meet are said to have reached the PMO office.

According to reports, Bharatiya Janta Party leaders in the Andhra Pradesh said to have warned the TDP of consequences. The BJP is believed to have said that unnecessary allegations between the parties will only bring chaos in the state.

Reminding the allegations of TDP leaders against demonetisation era, BJP had said that such remarks will only bring down their party reputation in the state.

YS Jagan meets Modi

On May 15, YS Jagan met Prime minister Narendra Modi in the national capital and had discussed issues and concerns related to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

Newly elected nine YSRCP MPs-led by Jagan had a meeting with PM Modi which lasted for 40 minutes. During the meeting, Jagan had raised issues in the state and had also complaint about the state Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Jagan also objected to Congress President Sonia Gandhi's call to elect President of India.

TDP raises doubts on Jagan meeting Modi

Soon after Jagan's meeting with PM Modi, the TDP leaders like Rajendra Prasad and Uma Maheshwara Rao questioned about the meet and had asked how can Modi give an appointment to the most corrupt leader like Jagan. The allegation was made by Rajendra Prasad and was supported by Uma Maheshwara Rao.

Modi doubts on allegations made by TDP

PM Modi is believed to have sent a letter to the party chief Chandrababu Naidu asking whether the allegations made by the personal views or made with TDP support. He is believed to have asked that is it the party's decision that lead to many allegations against the meeting.

Naidu asks party leaders to calm down

According to reports the TDP supremo had asked the party leaders not make any allegations against PM Modi or the BJP. He had said that the party leaders can make allegations against YS Jagan but not on BJP.

OneIndia News