PM's Mann Ki Baat on Jan 29th gets cleared by Election Commission

New Delhi, Jan 28: The Election Commission on Saturday cleared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki baat' programme to be aired on Sunday.

The government had approached the Commission seeking clearance for the regular radio programme as Model Code of Conduct is in force in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

According to EC sources, the Commission has now cleared the programme.

The Mann ki baat will be focusing on Class X and XII students who will be appearing for their Board examinations which will commence from 9 March.

OneIndia News