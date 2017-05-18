PM Narendra Modi wishes HD Deve Gowda on his 85th birthday

Former Prime Minister of India, Janata Dal (Secular) founder Shri HD Deve Gowda is celebrating his 85th birthday on Thursday. Prime Minister of India Narendra wished the veteran leader from Karnataka on his birthday. PM Modi wished him with good health and a long life.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje wished health and happiness Devegowdaji.

JD (S) has oragised a seminar on 'Relevance of Regional Political parties in Federal System' at Bahratiya Vidya Bhavan to celebrate the veteran's birthday. Besides, Lokanayaka J.P. Vichara Vedike to hold 'Sarthaka Samhrama', a programme to mark the 85th birth anniversary in Kolar. His son, former Chief Minister of Karnataka H.D. Kumaraswamy, to inaugurate the session.

Shri. Deve Gowda was born in Haradanahalli, Mysore State in British India on May 18 May 1933. He became the 11th Prime Minister in December 1996. Deve Gowda headed a United Front government ( a conglomeration of non-Congress and non-BJP regional parties) due to the fractured mandate in the 1996 general election.

He founded Janata Dal (Secular) in 1999 and currently, he is a MP in 16th Lok Sabha.

