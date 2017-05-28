PM Narendra Modi to address nation on 32nd 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 32nd episode of the monthly programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday. It will be his first address after completing 3 years in power. The programme will also be streamed on the You Tube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and DD News.

In the last edition of the programme, on April 30, Modi on a number of topics and issues including VIP culture in our country, bridging the gap between rich and poor, and also encouraging students to try new things during their summer vacations. Modi had further said neighbouring countries should be with India in its journey towards progress so that they may develop equally.

It has been also reported that for the first time, Modi's Mann Ki Baat speech will be delivered with Sanskrit subtitles.

