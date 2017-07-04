PM Modi's yoga push for Middle East peace

New Delhi, July 4: On the eve of his historic visit to Israel, the first-ever by an Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Tuesday hinted that a little more time spent on yoga might help bring peace to the Middle East's problems.

During an interview with an Israeli television station, Modi heartily laughed, when the interviewer asked whether he would invite his Israeli counterpart, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to join him in a yoga session.

The prime minister then recalled and said that many Israelis participated in International Yoga Day on June 21. Indeed, hundreds of Israelis stretched out their downward facing dogs (a form of yogasana) that day on the world's largest yoga mat artwork in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square, reports Channel 2.

He also advised the interviewer that the channel should have a 30-minute program on yoga every day, to popularise the discipline.

The interviewer then wondered whether this might lead to a solution to the problems in the Middle East. Modi laughed and said: "That would be great."

Modi began his speech with Hebrew greeting 'Shalom', which means 'peace' and ended it saying 'Todah Rabah', which means 'thank you'.

Why yoga?

Yoga is a powerful tool for promoting peace as it is a holistic practice, focusing not just on physical fitness, but also mental, emotional and spiritual strength.

Israel is all set to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country, a memorable one with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu planning to accompany him to major events.

OneIndia News