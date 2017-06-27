PM Modi's 'Jadoo ki Jhappi' continues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made 'hugging' part of his diplomacy with global leaders. From US Presidents to European leaders Modi has not spared anyone from his embrace. It's for you to decide which leader was really happy or unhappy with Modi's hug.

PM Modi with Trump at White House President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hug while making statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. French President Emmanuel Macron, welcomes PM Narendra Modi French President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. Macron meets Modi as the world reels over Trump's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, and as Macron beefs up his diplomatic credibility by meeting major world leaders. Russian President Vladimir Putin and PM Narendra Modi Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi give each other a hug at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia. PM Modi with Afghan President Asraf Ghani Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs Afghan President Asraf Ghani during his welcome ceremony at President Palace in Kabul. PM Modi hugs former US President Obama Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs visiting former US President Barack Obama as Michelle Obama looks on upon their arrival at Air Force station Palam, in New Delhi. PM Modi hugs Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook headquarters in California.

Photo Credite: PTI

OneIndia News