PM Modi wishes Rahul Gandhi on his 47th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, who is in Italy, on his 47th birthday and prayed for his long and healthy life.

"Birthday greetings to the Congress Vice President, Shri Rahul Gandhi. I pray for his long and healthy life," Modi said in a tweet.

Birthday greetings to the Congress Vice President, Shri Rahul Gandhi. I pray for his long and healthy life. @OfficeOfRG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2017

Rahul Gandhi will be celebrating his birthday in Italy with his maternal grandmother, who is 93 years of age. Congress workers likely to celebrate his birthday across the country.

Rahul Gandhi on June 13 tweeted that he will be travelling to meet his grandmother and family for a few days to spend some time with them. However, didn't mention how many days he will be out and where he was headed to.

Will be travelling to meet my grandmother & family for a few days. Looking forward to spending some time with them! — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 13, 2017

OneIndia News