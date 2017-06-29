Gujarat tour: PM Modi visits Sabarmati Ashram; heads to Rajkot

After his tour of Portugal, the US, and the Netherlands, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Gujarat today.

Modi's first stop was at Sabarmati Ashram to attend an event which is celebrating its centenary year, and release a commemorative coin and postal stamp on Shrimad Rajchandra, the spiritual guru of Mahatma Gandhi. Modi's next scheduled is to visit Rajkot, Gandhinagar and Modasa to attend events.

PM Narendra Modi spinning a charkha at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/QFJhNalmgK — ANI (@ANI_news) June 29, 2017

Earlier, Sabarmati Ashram Trust had invited Mahatma Gandhi's grandson and former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi for the centenary celebrations. Mahatma Gandhi lived in the ashram, situated on the banks of Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad along with his wife Kasturba from 1917 and 1930.

Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi visits Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/SfpEeE9Cle — ANI (@ANI_news) June 29, 2017

PM Modi's two-day visit to Gujarat from Thursday is to launch some projects and attend various programmes, including a Textile Summit and a roadshow. This is PM Modi's fourth visit in this year to Gujarat where Assembly elections are due by the end of the year.

OneIndia News