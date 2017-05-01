PM Modi turns nostalgic, recalls govt formation 3 yrs ago

New Delhi, May 1: At the India-Turkey business summit in Delhi on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled government formation three years ago and how the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre was working towards the betterment of the Indian economy.

"My government came to power in this very month three years back. Since then we have launched several initiatives to reform the economy," said PM Modi.

On May 26, 2014, PM Modi took oath as the country's 15th Prime Minister. In a few weeks, the National Democratic Alliance government under the BJP will host a massive event to mark its three successful years at the Centre.

The PM Modi government is currently at its peak after handsomely winning assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and outmanoeuvring the Congress by forming government in Manipur and Goa. Once again, the BJP tasted success at the recently concluded Delhi civic polls.

Moreover, the PM Modi government has also successfully silenced its critics who spoke against demonetisation. Demonetisation is considered as PM Modi's most risky announcement since he took power at the Centre. However, going by the poll results it looks like PM Modi has come out unscathed from all the criticisms.

OneIndia News