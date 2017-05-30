PM Modi to inaugurate Kochi metro on June 17

Thiruvanathapuram, May 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Kerala's prestigious Kochi Metro project on June 17. The Prime Minister's office conveyed this to the Chief Minister's office on Monday.

The inaugural function of the 13-km Aluva-Palarivattom corridor will be held at Aluva in Ernakulam district.

Kochi Metro, which secured the green signal from rail safety panel, had begun service trials recently on the corridor.

A controversy had erupted over the inauguration after BJP Kerala leadership had alleged that the state government wanted to inaugurate the project by this month end when the prime minister would be away on a European tour.

The chief minister had put a lid on the controversy by saying that the government was in constant touch with PM's office and only after getting his confirmation, a final date for the metro inauguration will be fixed.

The state government had recently given clearance for extension of phase II of Kochi Metro from Jawaharlal Nehru stadium to Infopark.

PTI