PM Modi to embark on four nations tour from May 29

New Delhi, May 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a four nation visit to Germany, Spain, Russia and France on his forthcoming six-day visit abroad to Europe starting May 29. Announcing the 6-day tour on Wednesday, the external affairs ministry said that Modi will hold talks with newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron and discuss issues of mutual interest.

The ministry said that PM Modi will first visit Germany, followed by Spain, Russia and finally France from May 29-June 3. On May 29, German chancellor Angela Merkel will host the PM , where the two leaders would discuss issues of mutual interest. They would hold the 4th India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations on May 30. The two leaders would also be jointly addressing a business event.

In Spain, Modi will meet Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on May 31 and discuss bilateral and other issues. He will also call on King Felipe VI of Spain. Modi would also have a round-table interaction with leading Spanish business leaders keen to invest in India.

Modi will be in Russia on June 1-2 for holding the 18th India-Russia Annual Summit in St Petersburg with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It is the first time that the annual summit will be held in Russia outside Moscow. Following the Summit, Modi will participate, also for the first time, in the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 2 as 'Guest of Honour'.

Then, Modi will hold official talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on June 3 and discuss issues of mutual interest with a view to further strengthening India-France strategic ties. This would be Modi's first meeting with Macron.

OneIndia News