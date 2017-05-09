PM Modi to address nation over 3 years completion of NDA govt on May 26

New Delhi, May 9: On the occasion of completion of three years of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from Guwahati on May 26.

The BJP-led Assam government's first anniversary will also be celebrated on the same day.

He added that the decision of PM Modi to address the nation from Assam reflects Centre's commitment towards the North East.

On the same day, PM Modi will also inaugurate the Dhola Sadiya bridge and lay foundation stones of two institutes.

However, the Sarbanand Sonowal-led Assam government will complete one year on May 24 but the celebration will take place on May 26.

7 Things to know about Dhola Sadiya bridge

Dhola Sadiya bridge will be the longest bridge in India

It spans Lohit River to connect Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Dhola bridge is 9.15 kilometres in length

Dhola bridge construction began in 2011 under the aegis of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a public-private partnership with Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd.

The bridge was scheduled to become operational from December 2015, but finishing works were delayed.

The project cost around 10.00 billion rupees and took around six years to complete.

It is 3.55 kilometres longer than the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai, making it the longest bridge in India.

OneIndia News