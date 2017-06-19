PM Modi to address 33rd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' on June 25

New Delhi, June 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', at 11 am on Sunday.

This will be the 33rd episode of the monthly programme, which will be broadcast on All Indian Radio and Doordarshan. The programme will also be streamed on the You Tube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and DD News.

Modi has said in a tweet that he would like people to share their ideas and suggestions on the Narendra Modi App and the My Gov Open Forum, and can also dial the toll free number 1XXX-XX-7800 to record their message for the Prime Minister in Hindi or English.

People can also give a missed call on the number 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give the suggestions to the Prime Minister.

Akashwani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. Regional language versions of the programme will also be repeated at 8 p.m.

In the last edition of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi urged the nation to make Yoga an essential part of their lives to remain stress free, and said that Yoga is the only thing that is uniting the world.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)