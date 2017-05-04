PM Modi’s Kedarnath diary: Prayer, yoga and interaction with fans

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed at the famous Kedarnath temple after the portals of the sacred Himalayan shrine was opened for devotees after a six-month long break in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand.

PM Modi also inaugurated the Patanjali Research Institute in Haridwar. During his pilgrimage, PM Modi also interacted with a lot of people, including his young supporters.

Here we bring you some stunning images--taken by photographers of PTI--showcasing the picturesque Uttarakhand has to offer to any visitor...