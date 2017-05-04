PM Modi’s Kedarnath diary: Prayer, yoga and interaction with fans

This is how Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent his day at Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed at the famous Kedarnath temple after the portals of the sacred Himalayan shrine was opened for devotees after a six-month long break in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand.

PM Modi also inaugurated the Patanjali Research Institute in Haridwar. During his pilgrimage, PM Modi also interacted with a lot of people, including his young supporters.

Here we bring you some stunning images--taken by photographers of PTI--showcasing the picturesque Uttarakhand has to offer to any visitor...

Welcome, PM Modi!

PM Modi welcomed by Uttarakhand Governor KK Paul and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on his arrival in Dehradun on Wednesday.

Picture credit: PTI

Devotee PM Modi

PM Modi after offering prayers at the Kedarnath temple, the portals of which were opened for devotees after a six-month long break, in Rudraprayag on Wednesday.

Picture credit: PTI

PM Modi with Baba Ramdev

PM Modi inaugurated Patanjali Research Institute in Haridwar on Wednesday. Yoga guru Ramdev is also seen with PM Modi at the event.

Picture credit: PTI

 

Namaste, my friends!

PM Modi greeted people after offering prayers at the Kedarnath temple.

Picture credit: PTI

 

Blessing to a young supporter

PM Modi interacted with a kid during his visit to the Kedarnath temple.

Picture credit: PTI

 

In the midst of crowd

PM Modi greeted a huge crowd near the Kedarnath temple.

Picture credit: PTI

 

Blessings for PM Modi

PM Modi sought blessings of chief priest Bhimashankar Linga Shivacharya Mahaswami during his visit to the Kedarnath temple.

Picture credit: PTI

