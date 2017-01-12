Modi's degree row: HRD official, who allowed inspection of degree records, loses his post

New Delhi, Jan 12: The man, who allowed the inspection of the Delhi University degree records of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has lost charge in the Human Resources Development Ministry.

On December 21, Information Commissioner MS Acharyulu had ordered the inspection of the DU degree records of 1978, the year Modi cleared his exams from the university.

On Tuesday, an order was issued stating that all complaints and appeals related to the HRD ministry would be looked into by another IC Manjula Parashar.

Last year, an RTI application had been filed seeking the degree records of Modi. However, the university denied access on the ground that the information was personal relating to a student and such a disclosure had no relationship to any public activity or interest.

This order was passed by the Central Public Information Officer of the university. When the matter went up before Acharyulu, he said that the officer had not put forward any evidence or explained the possibility to show that the disclosure of the degree-related information infringes the privacy or causes unwarranted invasion of privacy.

In his order, he also directed the university to facilitate the inspection of the relevant register where the complete information about the result of all students who cleared their Bachelor of Arts degree in 1978 along with roll number, names of the students, father's name and marks obtained as available with the university and provide certified copy of the extract of relevant pages from the register, free of cost.

While some state that Acharyulu may have been shifted due to the order he passed, others maintain that it was a routine transfer. The CIC has the right to assign any subject to any commissioner as per the rules.

OneIndia News