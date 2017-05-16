PM Modi receives Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas

The Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas was received by President Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. in New Delhi. Mahmoud Abbas was received with ceremonial honours at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Mahmoud Abbas is on a four day visit to strengthen bilateral ties with India. The talks will be focussed on key bilateral, regional and international issues, including the Middle East peace process.

A delegation-level discussion between President Abbas and Prime Minister Modi will be held on Tuesday. Minister of External Affairs, SushmaSwaraj called on President Mahmoud Abbas to reinforcing support to Palestine.

Gopal Baglay, Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, tweeted 'Deepening historically close and friendly ties'.

Deepening historically close & friendly ties. Mr. Mahmoud Abbas, President of Palestine receives ceremonial honours at @RashtrapatiBhvn pic.twitter.com/UU112V4gji — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) May 16, 2017

The talks between India and Palestine hold importance as PM Modi will be the first Indian prime minister to travel to Israel in July.

(With agency inputs)