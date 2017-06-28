PM Modi on 3-day visit to Israel from July 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to travel to Israel on a three-day visit from July 4, he will be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel.

Modi's visit is aimed at commemorating 25 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries. The Indian prime minister is scheduled to have dinner with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu following his arrival to Israel on July 4.

He would be meeting the Israeli Premier again for discussions the following day.

Modi would also call upon Israels President Reuven Rivlin on July 5 and the leader of opposition, Isaac Herzog.

Ahead of Modi's visit Israeli daily has praised the Indian PM as world's most important PM.

"Wake up: the most important PM of the world is coming", is how Prime Minister Narendra Modis forthcoming visit to Israel, the first by an Indian premier, is described in an article in one of the leading Israeli business daily.

Business daily The Marker in a feature story in its Hebrew edition discussing Indo-Israel ties says that Israelis had set up huge expectations from US President Donald Trumps visit to the Jewish state but "he didnt say much" while Modi, a leader of 1.25 billion people enjoying massive popularity and representing one of the fastest growing economies of the world deserves a lot of attention.

Other local newspapers and news portals have also given a lot of attention to the much-publicised three day trip of Modi with The Jerusalem Post even creating a separate link, "Modis Visit", where it has put up stories related to India.

(With agency inputs)