PM Modi 'not debating' demonetisation: AAP

New Delhi, Jan 2: The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday held corner meetings across the city and issued notes signed by its supporters symbolically "unseating" the Prime Minister accusing him of "shying away" from debating demonetisation woes.

"The Prime Minister had expressed his readiness to be punished if situation does not improve within 50 days. So, we waited for him at our 'Chaurahe Par Charchas' but he did not come.

"People had several questions which they wanted him to answer. So this symbolic document was prepared," AAP Delhi Convenor Dilip Pandey said addressing one such gathering at east Delhi's Lakshmi Nagar.

The party also issued a statement saying the people of the country are not as "heartless" that they would punish the PM but they would surely like a dialogue on the issue that has made their "lives miserable". "But, unfortunately the PM has forgotten his promise and is going around hiding his face," it said.

On Sunday, Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had demanded a "white paper" and an independent inquiry on demonetisation, dubbing it as the "scam of all scams".

