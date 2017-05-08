PM Modi looks forward to working with Marcon

Macron, 39, defeating Marine Le Pen on Sunday, created history by becoming the youngest president in the 59-year history of the French Fifth Republic.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

New Delhi, May 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Emmanuel Macron on being elected as the President of France and said he looked forward to working closely with him to further strengthen the bilateral relations.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

"Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron fr an emphatic victory in the French Presidential election. #Presidentielle2017," Modi tweeted.

"I look forward to working closely with President-elect @EmmanuelMacron to further strengthen India-France ties," he added.

Macron's victory marked the third time in six months - following elections in Austria and the Netherlands - that European voters shot down far-right populists who wanted to restore borders across Europe.

PTI

Read more about:

narendra modi, french, presidential elections, marcon, bilateral ties

Other articles published on May 8, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...