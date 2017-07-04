PM Modi leaves for two-nation tour of Israel and Germany

New Delhi, July 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday left for his two-nation tour that will see him visiting Israel and Germany.

The trip began less than a week after he came back to India following the three-nation tour of Portugal, US and Netherlands and will take the tally of his foreign visits to 66.

Modi is expected to land at the Ben Gurion Airport outside Tel Aviv on Tuesday afternoon for a three-day trip before going to Germany, where he would attend the G20 Summit in Hamburg.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for his two-nation visit to Israel and Germany pic.twitter.com/7ZJjzV375z — ANI (@ANI_news) July 4, 2017

The visit termed as as 'important and landmark' for bilateral ties will celebrate 25 yrs of relationship between people, business and farmers of two countries. There will be emphasis on development, innovation, agriculture,water and the connect between our people.

The Indian prime minister is scheduled to have dinner with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu following his arrival to Israel on July 4.

He would be meeting the Israeli Premier again for discussions the following day. Modi would also call upon Israels President Reuven Rivlin on July 5 and the leader of opposition, Isaac Herzog.

The two sides are expected to announce strategic partnerships in areas including water, agriculture and space technology during PM Modi's visit.

OneIndia News