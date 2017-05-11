PM Modi invites S Korean Prez Moon Jae-in to visit India

New Delhi, May 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with new South Korean President Moon Jae-in over phone and invited him to visit India.

"Just spoke with my friend President Moon Jae-in. Wished him every success and invited him to visit India soon. 'Together we succeed'," Modi tweeted.

Moon was sworn is as South Korea's new President on Wednesday after his victory in Tuesday's presidential election.

Moon succeeded Park Geun-hye, who was removed by a Constitutional Court on March 10, over a series of corruption allegations.

Left-leaning former human rights lawyer Moon Jae-in won South Korea's presidential election by a landslide on Tuesday, sweeping to power on a yearning for change after a tumultuous scandal.

The ballot was called to choose a new president after Park Geun-Hye was ousted and indicted for corruption, and took place against a backdrop of high tensions with the nuclear- armed North.

Voters were galvanised by anger over the sprawling bribery and abuse-of-power controversy that brought down Park, which catalysed frustrations over jobs and slowing growth.

Conservative Hong Joon-Pyo, who dubs Moon a pro- Pyongyang leftist was far behind on 23.3 per cent, with centrist Ahn Cheol-Soo third on 21.8.

The result was a great victory of great people who wanted to create a country of justice. Where rules and common sense prevail", Moon told cheering supporters on Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul -- where vast crowds gathered for candlelit protests over several months to demand Park's removal. The graft scandal plunged the South into political turmoil and bitter division, but Moon promised healing, telling the crowd: "I will be president for all South Koreans."

The graft scandal plunged the South into political turmoil and bitter division, but Moon promised healing, telling the crowd: "I will be president for all South Koreans." On the square, freelancer Koh Eun-Byul, 28, told AFP, "I am so happy because now there is hope for some meaningful change." National elections are public holidays in South Korea and preliminary figures showed a turnout of 77.2 per cent the highest for 20 years in a presidential poll. With 40 per cent of the vote counted, results showed Moon with a slightly smaller share than the poll forecast, but not enough to matter.

The campaign focused largely on the economy, with North Korea less prominent. But after a decade of conservative rule Moon's victory could mean significant change in Seoul's approach towards both Pyongyang and key ally Washington.

IANS