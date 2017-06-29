PM Modi to inaugurate 'Textiles India 2017' tomorrow

Gandhinagar, Jun 29: Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's first-ever mega trade event for the textiles sector on Friday showcasing the nation as a global sourcing hub and investment destination for manufacturers world-wide.

The three-day conference 'Textiles India 2017' will see participation from 2,500 international buyers, over a thousand international and domestic exhibitors and several top fashion designers.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the trade fair and exhibition, which will be followed by a CEO round table. Union ministers including Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Commerce & Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and Textile Minister Smriti Irani will deliberate upon the key challenges faced by the sector with industry representatives from the entire textile value chain.

At least 15,000 visitors are expected to throng the event. The round table conferences will be be based on themes like exploring new markets and technology for handmade carpets, tribal weaves of India, advanced technology in textile manufacturing, skilling requirements in high value chain in the textiles sector and carving a niche market world over for Indian handcrafted goods, among others.

The conference aims to explore opportunities and strengths of texiles and apparel manufacturing in India for global investors, and agreements to forge collaboration with global players in the textiles segment will also be signed.

