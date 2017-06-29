Supporters gather in huge numbers at PM Modi's roadshow in Rajkot

Rajkot, June 29: As PM Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Rajkot, supporters gathered in huge braving the rain.

In Rajkot, Modi will distribute aid among as many as 8,000 differently abled people ad inaugurate the first phase of Saurashtra Narmada Avtaram Irrigation Yojana.

As the dusk deepened over the skyline of Surat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's homecoming roadshow turned out to be more colourful. Also, the city of Rajkote wore a festive look.

Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi's roadshow from Public Ground to Airport, begins in Rajkot. pic.twitter.com/aG4Ta3Lhha — ANI (@ANI_news) June 29, 2017

This is the fifth visit of Modi to Rajkot after assuming charge as PM. The visit also has a political motive- with the assembly elections round the corner. It is an opportunity for him to address people and issues ahead of the elections to be held later this year.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat to take part in the centenary celebrations of Sabarmati Ashram and inaugurate a few projects.

OneIndia News