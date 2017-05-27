PM Modi gifts North East a new name, 'New Engine'

Guwahati, May 27: Till now, we all know that the acronym NE stands for the North East region, referring to the eight northeastern states of the country. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to call NE not as the North East, but the New Engine, which will "drive India's economy".

During his visit to Assam on Friday, PM Modi said, "The NE will not be known as the North East anymore, but the New Engine - for the new engine which will drive India's economy forward."

He added that the government was working to make the region a hub of economic activity. "This region can play a huge role in connecting India to Southeast Asia," Modi said.

PM Modi visited Assam on the day when the BJP-led NDA government completed three years at the Centre. It was a hectic trip to Assam for PM Modi. He first inaugurated the country's longest river bridge, Dhola-Sadiya bridge, now called as Bhupen Hazarika bridge, in Tinsukia district.

Next, he laid the foundation stone of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute Assam at Gogamukh in Dhemaji district. Then he symbolically laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Assam (proposed to be set up at Changsari in Kamrup district) at Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati through remote control.

Then in the evening, the PM addressed a public meeting in Khanapara, Guwahati.

Assuring the people of the North East region that they are equally important for his government, the PM said, "Every corner of the country is as important as Delhi for us."

OneIndia News