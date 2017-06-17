PM Modi flags off Kochi Metro; takes a ride along with dignitaries

Kochi, Jun 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Kochi Metro at Palarivattom station on Saturday and took a ride on Metro along with Governor P Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu.

'Metro man' E Sreedharan, Urban Development Secretary Rajiv Gouba, Kerala Chief Secretary Nalini Netto and KMRL MD Elias George will also travelled with Prime Minister during his maiden journey in Kochi Metro from Palarivattom to Pathadippalam.

Kerala: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates #KochiMetro. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, V Naidu and E Sreedharan present pic.twitter.com/BHc5daFh0h — ANI (@ANI_news) June 17, 2017

After the train ride, the dignitaries will come to JLN Stadium, Kaloor and the public event will start. Kochi Metro will start the Revenue operations on June 19, Monday from 6am onwards, the spokesperson said.

The trains will start from Aluva and Palarivattom from 6 AM simultaneously and finish the day's ride at 10 PM at Aluva. The headway will be 8.20 minutes and there will be 219 trips between 6 AM and 10 PM from Monday.

