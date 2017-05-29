PM Modi begins four nation tour: What you should know about these crucial visits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun a four-nation tour today to boost bilateral relations and seek investment. Over the next six days, Modi will visit Germany, Spain, Russia and France.

"My visits to these nations are aimed at boosting India's economic engagement with them and to invite more investment to India," the Prime Minister tweeted. The tour will start with a visit to Germany, where PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel and call on German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Germany is a valuable partner in our development initiatives and German competencies fit well with my vision for India's transformation," PM Modi posted while announcing his programme on Facebook.

On Tuesday, Modi will travel to Spain -- the first official visit by an Indian Prime Minister in nearly three decades. He will call on King Felipe VI and hold talks with President Mariano Rajoy. The bilateral talks will involve common concerns including economy and counter-terrorism. PM Modi will also meet industry leaders and encourage them to 'Make in India'. "I look forward to their valuable recommendations for strengthening India-Spain economic partnership," PM Modi wrote.

Russia's St Petersburg will host PM Modi for three days - from May 31 to June 2 - as the two nations celebrate the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. On June 2, PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, where India is the 'guest country'. The visit will also include a detailed interaction with Governors of Russian states and its industry leaders.

The last leg of the tour involves a two-day visit to France starting June 2. The official meeting with the newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron will be held on June 3. The two leaders will discuss UN Security Council reforms and India's permanent membership in it, cooperation in counter-terrorism, climate change and International Solar Alliance, PM Modi said.

