PM Modi arrives in Bhuj for 2-day Gujarat visit

Ahmedabad, May 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reached Bhuj airport in Gujarat for a two-day visit.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi took to his Twitter handle and shared his itinerary of the visit.

According to reports, he will be inaugurating various projects at the Kandla Port and Bachau, both in Kutch district and will thereafter address a public meeting at Gandhidham and in Bachau as well.

"I shall inaugurate & lay the foundation stone for various projects of the Kandla Port and address a public meeting at Gandhidham," the Prime Minister tweeted.

"In Bhachau, a pumping station would be inaugurated & I shall join a public meeting," he added.

Recalling the destructive earthquake which Kutch witnessed in 2001, PM Modi said that the district is today known as one of India's fastest growing districts.

On Tuesday PM Modi will visit Gandhinagar to participate in the opening ceremony of the meetings of the African Development Bank Group and then he will also meet some of the distinguished delegates of the AFDB group.

