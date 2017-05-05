PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh for kin of UP road accident victims

New Delhi, May 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the deaths of people in Etah's road accident in Uttar Pradesh in the wee hours of Friday and announced an exgratia of Rs two lakh each to the kin of deceased.

PM Modi also announced Rs 50,000 for those who were seriously injured in the accident. Modi dais that his thoughts are with all who lost their loved ones in the accident in Etah and added that may those who were injured in the mishap recover quickly.

"My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the accident in Etah, UP. May those injured in the accident recover quickly." PMO tweeted.

Earlier on Friday morning, 14 people lost their lives and more than 28 people were severely injured in a road accident in Etah of Uttar Pradesh.

The accident took place when the bus carrying the victims from a pre-wedding function fell into a roadside pit.

Based on the information, senior police officials reached the spot and rushed the deceased and the injured to a nearby hospital.

The police said that the condition of the four among 28 people is said to critical. They added all the deceased were from Agra.

They said that the accident took place when the victims were returning from Kundal Nagariyavillage of Fatehabad road when the bus while taking a turn at high speed, turned turtle and fell into the roadside pit.

OneIndia News