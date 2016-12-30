PM finally meets all party delegation from Karnataka

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah led an all party delegation to meet Prime Minister Modi on Friday. The meet comes weeks after Siddaramaiah highlighted failed attempts to secure an appointment with the Prime minister. He had alleged that the Prime minister wasn't willing to give an appointment to the all party delegation by Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah led delegation included Union minister's Nirmala Seetharaman, D V Sadananda Gowda and Ananthkumar. Other BJP leaders from the state including former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and K S Eshwarappa were also present. Ministers in the Siddaramaiah cabinet Krishna Byregowda as well as H D Revanna from the JD(S) were part of the delegation.

The delegation briefed the PM of the water woes that the state is facing. The delegation appraised the PM of the drought situation in the state. Highlighting the Mahadayi river water sharing issue, the state once again urged for centre's intervention to help riparian states reach amicable agreement.

During the meeting, Karnataka asked for drought relief of Rs 4702 crore. A crop relief of Rs 386 crore due to flooding was also sought.

OneIndia News