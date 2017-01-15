PM expresses grief over deaths in Bihar boat tragedy

The tragic accident happened when a boat carrying 40 people capsized in the Ganga river near Patna on Saturday evening.

New Delhi, Jan 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his grief over the boat tragedy in Patna, Bihar where 20 passengers were killed and many others were missing.

The persons, who were rescued after a passenger boat dip in Ganga river, being treated at Patna Medical College and Hospital in Patna. Image courtesy: PTI.

"PM expressed grief on the loss of lives caused by the boat tragedy in Bihar. He extended condolences to the bereaved families," the Prime Minister's office said in a tweet.

At least 20 passengers were killed and many others were missing. Only eight people have been rescued so far.

IANS

Story first published: Sunday, January 15, 2017, 1:00 [IST]
