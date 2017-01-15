PM expresses grief over deaths in Bihar boat tragedy

New Delhi, Jan 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his grief over the boat tragedy in Patna, Bihar where 20 passengers were killed and many others were missing.

"PM expressed grief on the loss of lives caused by the boat tragedy in Bihar. He extended condolences to the bereaved families," the Prime Minister's office said in a tweet.

The tragic accident happened when a boat carrying 40 people capsized in the Ganga river near Patna on Saturday evening.

At least 20 passengers were killed and many others were missing. Only eight people have been rescued so far.

IANS