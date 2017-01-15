PM express grief over WB stampede, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

New Delhi, Jan 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening expressed sadness over the loss of lives in West Bengal stampede and sanctioned Rs 2 lakh for next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Saddened by the loss of lives caused by a stampede in West Bengal. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 15, 2017

My prayers with those injured in the stampede in West Bengal. May they recover quickly: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 15, 2017

He approved ex-gratia from PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF) of Rs 2 lakh for next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the stampede.

The stampede occurred at 6 pm during Ganga Sagar festival at Kochuberia in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, resulting in the death of at least five people, including a woman.

District officials said two pilgrims died on the spot and three, including the woman, in the hospital. The stampede occured when there was a huge rush of pilgrims to board vessels to reach Kolkata, the officials said.

PTI