Pilots notice period to be doubled from 6 months to 1 year, says DGCA

Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Tuesday said that it has proposed to hike a six-months notice period for pilots to one year. According to the regulations of current CAR section 7, the pilots are currently serving a six-month notice period upon resigning from their job.

However, the draft proposal was rejected last year by Aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju. The draft proposal has sought to make it mandatory for commanders to serve a notice period of one year and six months in the case of the first officer.

The regulator said that a group of pilots are resigning without providing prior notice after which the airlines are forced to cancel their flights at the last minute cancellation of flights and harassment to passengers which is a highly undesirable practice. The notice period in respect for the commanders is for one year while, six months for the co-pilots.

It also said that during the notice period the pilot shall not refuse to undertake the flight duties nor shall the employer deprive the pilot of his legitimate rights and privileges with respect to the assignment of his duties. Failure to comply with the provisions of the CAR may lead to action against the pilot.

OneIndia News