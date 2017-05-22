Pigeons with Chinese number tags found at Arunachal Pradesh

Pigeons with number tags written in Chinese were caught at Anjaw along the Sino-Indian border on Sunday. The villagers of Anjaw in Arunachal Pradesh who spotted the pigeons reported the same to the local police which is probing the matter. The incident had created quite a flutter in the area with security officials suspecting that it could be a Chinese ploy at spying.

It is still unclear if the pigeons were fitted with transmitters. The investigations are on. The messages in Chinese could be an attempt to pass on some information. China has claimed a stake over Arunachal Pradesh and has been setting up spying networks over a period of time.

The incident comes close on the heels of India stepping up its defence preparedness along the Chinese border in Arunachal Pradesh following the frequent incidents of transgression by the People's Liberation Army.

Meanwhile security sources said the Indian Army was prepared for any kind of eventuality along the border with China, and whenever there had been any Chinese Army transgression, the Indian Army has responded to it effectively.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh had on Sunday chaired the first-ever review meeting of Sino-Indian border infrastructure in Sikkim, that was also attended by the chief ministers and representatives of five Himalayan states bordering China, the sources said, adding the meeting was aimed at strengthening the infrastructure all along the Chinese border.

OneIndia News