PG medical addmission denied to students: Pondy CM warns PVT medical colleges

Puducherry, May 31: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday cautioned private medical colleges in the Union Territory that stern action would be taken if admission was denied to students, under government quota, to PG courses.

Responding to the concerns expressed by opposition block MLAs in the Assembly during zero hour over 'difficulties faced by students to join PG courses', the Chief Minister said, "The managements would face stern action including withdrawal of no objection certificates if they did not admit the students by Wednesday evening."

"As far as Puducherry government is concerned there would always be transparency and strict adherence to the rules and guidelines on admission of students," he said. The territorial government has fixed Rs 5.5 lakhs as tuition fee per student for the PG courses.

It was alleged that the managements had been turning away students coming under government quota without accepting the fees fixed on the ground that the fee was meagre.

The MLAs who projected the hardship of the students also referred to the inspection made by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Tuesday at the office of the CENTAC to ascertain the modalities and process of selection.

The AIADMK (Amma) MLAs led by its legislature wing leader A Anbalagan staged a walk out in the Assembly saying the government had not taken steps on time in respect of fixing the fees.

Anbalagan said that the Lt Governor had visited the CENTAC office on Tuesday and had also brought to the fore several 'irregularities and lapses' in admission process. The government should own responsibility for the lapses.

He also wanted the Chief Minister to ensure that Malladi Krishna Rao relieved himself of the post of Health owning responsibility. Meanwhile, the counselling for admission to 71 seats 'identified to be available during surprise inspection' by Lt Governor on Tuesday took place on Wednesday.

PTI