Petroleum dealers to go on strike on July 12

All India Petroleum Dealers Association have given a call for 'No Purchase-No Sale' of fuel on July 12, said reports.

A petrol pump
The fuel dealers' association have said that traders are incurring losses after the government's decision to revise the petrol and diesel prices daily.

From June 16 onwards state-run oil marketing companies are revising the fuel prices daily.

Before that the fuel prices were reviewed by the oil companies every fortnight while taking global fuel prices and Rs-Dollar exchange rate into account.

Experts had said that the daily revision of prices may cause problem for the dealers to manage their inventory.

