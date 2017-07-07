Petroleum dealers to go on strike on July 12

All India Petroleum Dealers Association have given a call for 'No Purchase-No Sale' of fuel on July 12, said reports.

The fuel dealers' association have said that traders are incurring losses after the government's decision to revise the petrol and diesel prices daily.

From June 16 onwards state-run oil marketing companies are revising the fuel prices daily.

Before that the fuel prices were reviewed by the oil companies every fortnight while taking global fuel prices and Rs-Dollar exchange rate into account.

Experts had said that the daily revision of prices may cause problem for the dealers to manage their inventory.

