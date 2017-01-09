Petrol pumps defer decision not to accept cards till Jan 13

New Delhi, Jan 9: Petrol pumps across the nation have postponed the decision to refuse accepting credit and debit cards. After threatening to stop accepting cards, the petrol pumps have now deferred the decision to January 13.

The decision came after banks decided to defer charging fuel retailers a transaction fee till January 13.

In a letter to the finance and petroleum ministries, the All India Petroleum Dealers Association said: "HDFC and other banks have informed us that they will charge 1% on all credit card transactions and 0.25% to 1% on all debit card transactions from January 9."

Meanwhile, the petroleum ministry is trying to negotiate with the banks so that they postpone levying the transaction fee.

Banks on Sunday evening deferred their decision to charge transaction fee of 1% on payments through cards at petrol pumps. The decision came in the wake of the AIPDA deciding to stop accepting payments through cards from midnight.

OneIndia News