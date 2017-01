The price of petrol was hiked by Rs 1.29 per litre while that of diesel has been raised by 97 paise per litre on Sunday.

The new prices would be effective from midnight intervening January 1 and 2.

On November 15, the government had slashed the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 1.46 and Rs 1.53 respectively.

The prices of petrol and diesel are linked to the crude oil prices in the world market.

OneIndia News