The price of petrol was raised by Rs 0.42 per litre while that of diesel was hiked by Rs 1.03 per litre on Sunday.

The new rates will be effective from midnight intervening Sunday and Monday.

Indian Oil Corporation stated that current level of international prices of petrol and diesel and Rupee-Dollar exchange rates have warranted an increase in prices, said reports.

On January 1, the price of petrol was hiked by Rs 1.29 per litre while that of diesel was raised by 97 paise.

OneIndia News