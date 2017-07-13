Petrol bomb hurled at police station in Chennai

Bike-borne miscreants hurled petrol bomb at Teynampet police station in Chennai early Thursday morning. City top cops visited the spot to take stock of the situation.

A petrol bomb was hurled at the police station at around 4 AM on Thursday by miscreants who came on a bike. CCTV footages in and around the police station have captured the two bike-borne miscreants on the footage. The same is now being scrutinised to identify them.

Police personnel deputed on night shift were at the police station when the bomb was hurled. While no casualties were reported, minor damage was caused to the police station property. A K Viswanathan, the commissioner of police, Chennai visited the spot early on Thursday. The attack is suspected to be in retaliation to the police crackdown on some residents of a nearby slum locality.

Staff from the Teynampet police station allegedly assaulted a group of youth late Wednesday night after an altercation. The police are now on the lookout for four youngsters who have been missing from the locality since Thursday morning.

This is not the first time that police stations have come under attack. Ice House police station and vehicles were set ablaze by protesters during the Jallikattu agitation in Chennai. A case has been taken up in this regard and investigations are underway to ascertain the identity of the miscreants.

Oneindia News