Petrol bomb hurled at CPM office in Coimbatore

Miscreants hurled petrol bomb at CPM office in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Saturday morning. While no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, no reports of damage to property emerged.

Miscreants hurled the petrol bomb on the wee hours of Saturday. Workers initially confused the petrol bomb with a grenade which led to tension in the vicinity. The trend of hurling petrol bombs, vandalising officers seems to be catching up from Kerala that has seen a spate of political violence.

A petrol bomb was hurled at CPM office in Coimbatore just a week after BJP office in Chennai received a suspicious parcel along with a threat letter. The parcel is said to have contained gunpowder and other materials. Two days before this incident, a petrol bomb was hurled at BJP's office in Thiruvananthapuram.

OneIndia News