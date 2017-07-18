Lucknow, July 18: Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit on Tuesday called for an all-party meeting would be held to discuss security of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in the wake of explosive material being recovered from the premises. However, she did not specify any date.

"I will hold a meeting with leaders of all parties on the issue," Dixit said as opposition members raised the issue no sooner the House met for the day.

Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu tried to raise the issue of assembly security and that of dysfunctional CCTV cameras, but he was not allowed to do so by the Speaker as it was Question Hour.

Following this, Congress members came into the Well saying the security breach was a serious issue.

The speaker, however, said that he would not listen to them if they spoke from the Well and admonished them for creating a ruckus.

Samajwadi Party MLA and Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury joined in and said it was a serious matter and not a ruckus.

BSP leader Lalji Verma added the members were trying to raise the issue and requested the Speaker to convene a meeting with leaders of all parties.

On July 14, PETN an explosive material was found in UP assembly .following which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered NIA probe into the incident.

PTI