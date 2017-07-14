PETN found in assembly hints at possibility of terrorist activity, says UP police

Inspector General (Anti-Terrorism Squad) Aseem Arun on Friday said that fact that PETN was found at the spot hints at possibility of a terrorist activity.

He also said,''We'll scan through CCTV footage. ATS will do a detailed investigation of the spot today.''

PETN is not something that is available off-the-shelf or a chemical that can be manufactured in the backyard. The main ingredients needed to manufacture PETN are Pentaerythritol and Nitric acid, which can be procured as these chemicals find uses in other manufacturing process as well. But, process involved in PETN production is quite complex and needs an eloborate setup.

OneIndia News