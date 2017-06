The Periyar University UG, PG result 2017 has been declared. Candidates can check their results on the official website.

Results will will also be available in the respective colleges also. The results are available at the periyaruniversity.ac.in.

How to check Periyar University UG, PG result 2017:

Go to periyaruniversity.ac.in

Click on results

Enter registration number and date of birth

Submit details

Download the UG/ PG result

Take a printout

OneIndia News