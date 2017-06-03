‘People will turn to terrorism', says Bihar Class 12th topper after arrest

Bihar class 12th board exams' humanities stream topper Ganesh Kumar, whose result was cancelled and has been arrested, on Friday said people would turn to terrorism and mafia if such a treatment is meted out.

I have faith in the law, don't want to say anything else: Ganesh Kumar,Bihar class 12th topper arrested after his results were cancelled pic.twitter.com/hBiJc98wtr — ANI (@ANI_news) June 2, 2017

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Friday cancelled Kumar's result of and he was arrested a short while later for reportedly furnishing false details to the board. He is said to be 42-years-old, whereas the details with the examination board says he is 24-years-old.

"Ghareeb log jab padhai karte hain vo aise phans jate hain, aage aisa hi hua to log mafia aur aantankwadi banenge (When poor people pursue studies, this is what happens. If this goes on then people will become mafia or terrorists)," he told news agency ANI after the arrest.

The issue came to light when Kumar failed to answer questions thrown by media on music, in which he scored 65 out of 70 in practicals and 18 out of 30 in the theory.

A BSEB official said that action ahs also been initiated against the school which he attended.

Kumar in an interview to a TV news channel said singer Lata Mangeshkar is known as 'Maithili Kokila', a title bestowed on folk singer Sharda Sinha, who is from Samastipur, where his school is situated.

As per reports, he even struggled to explain what are 'sur', 'taal' and 'matra'- the basics of music. Asked about his music practicals, he unrhythmically sang a few lines of a Bollywood number.

Kumar appeared for the board exams at Ramnandan Singh Jagdip Narayan High school in Samastipur's Chhakhabib village and scored 82.6 per cent.

