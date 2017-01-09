People will teach BJP lesson in UP polls: Jat leader

Singh made the remarks while addressing a rally here yesterday in which Jat leaders from leaders Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab and Rajasthan were present.

Muzaffarnagar, Jan 9: Jat Reservation Action Committee chief Yashpal Singh has appealed to the people of Uttar Pradesh to not vote for BJP in the Assembly elections in February, claiming that the party failed to failed to fulfil his community's quota demands.

Jat protesters during their agitation for reservation in Jasia village of Rohtak district. Image courtesy PTI.

He said that Jat voters will teach a lesson to BJP in the polls for not delivering on its promise in Haryana and the lives lost during the quota stir.

The committee's Punjab chief claimed that the voters would take revenge of Haryana in the Assembly polls starting February 11.

