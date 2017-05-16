People saw potential in Modi, not a fool to have PM aspirations: Nitish Kumar

I am not a fool, if I become the national president of my party, it does not mean that I nurture an ambition of becoming the next Prime Minister of India said Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar who is also the national president of the JD(U) said that he is being unnecessarily being targeted.

At present, the people of Bihar have given the mandate to grand alliance and he was doing his work in a positive manner, he said.

Asked whether he has the capability to lead a non-BJP alternative, Kumar said that "I neither have any aspiration nor the ability to become the PM." The JD(U) president, who was flanked by ministers and party leaders during interaction with the media, said that it was difficult to say as to who will emerge as the PM candidate in 2019. "It sounds weird... I am not the claimant for the prime minister's post in 2019 (general elections)," he said.

"The person in whom people will see potential will become the prime minister. People saw potential in Narendra Modi during last elections, he has become the PM," Kumar said adding that Modi, then the Gujarat Chief Minister was not even in the frame to become the PM five years ago.

OneIndia News