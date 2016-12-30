People reposed faith in PM, backed demonetisation: BJP

"People reposed faith in PM's leadership and supported demonetisation. The decision has started giving the desired result," Singh, who is the party in-charge for Andhra Pradesh told reporters here.

Kakinada, Dec 30 BJP leader Siddharth Nath Singh today said common people reposed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and supported the decision to demonetise high value currency notes.

"The strategy of opposition parties against the Prime Minister has boomeranged", he claimed. Modi on November 8 had announced his government's decision to demonetise Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes.

PTI

Story first published: Friday, December 30, 2016, 0:55 [IST]
