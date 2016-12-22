People are killed like mosquitoes: Manipuri student asks PM Modi to intervene

Imphal, Dec 22: An engineering student from Manipur has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to end the two-month-long economic blockade that has crippled life in the state.

Ronald Laishram, a third-year engineering student from Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering, Mysuru, wrote an open letter to PM Modi, asking the Centre to intervene and cease the crisis in his home state.

'The present situation in Manipur insinuates how law and order has successfully failed across the state. People are killed like mosquitoes every now and then. And it is a clueless hunt for the law and order keepers to book and punish the criminals,' Laishram says in the letter.

'The economic blockade has not only caused a shortage but also children are being deprived of education as they can't go to schools due to non-availability of fuel. It also added fuel to the fire when the demonetisation process is going on where the people don't have adequate money in their hands,' the letter added.

The letter also criticised the Union government and the national media for their apathy towards the problems of the state. 'Surprisingly, what is intriguing is the fact the Central government keeps mum on this matter and the national media--both print and electronic--without any exception have purposefully blackout this burning issue engulfing Manipur. Now, common people are starting considering if there are any conspiracy between government and the United Naga Council to unsettle the state Manipur,' Laishram states.

The letter can be read in its entirety

The powerful UNC has imposed an indefinite economic blockade on the state's lifelines --National Highway 2 (Imphal-Dimapur highway) and National Highway 37 (Imphal-Silchar highway)--on November 1.

With the Congress-led state government failing to solve the ongoing crisis, people are looking to the Centre's intervention in assuaging the situation.

OneIndia News