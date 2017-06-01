Peacock a 'brahmachari,' they do not have sex says Rajasthan HC judge

Peacocks don't have sex. The peacock is a life-long celibate. The peahen gives birth after it gets impregnated with the tears of the peacock. These were the comments made by a Rajasthan High Court judge, Mahesh Chandra Sharma who retires today. Justice Chandra who passed his last judgment yesterday had directed the Centre to declare the Cow as a national animal and also impose a life sentence on those slaughtering it.

Justice Sharma said, "Jo mor hai, yeh aajevan bhramachari hai. Kabhi bhi morni ke saath sex nahi karta hai. Iske jo aasu aate hai, morni usse chubhkar garbhavati hoti hai, mor ya morni ko janm deti hai (The peacock is a lifelong celibate. It does not have sex with peahen. The peahen gives birth after it gets impregnated with the tears of the peacock. A peacock or a peahen is then born)."

"Nepal is a Hindu nation and has declared cow as national animal. India is a predominant agriculture country based in animal rearing. As per Article 48 and 51A (g), it is expected from the state government that they should take action to get a legal entity for cow in this country," he said in his order.

There is a myth that the peacocks do not mate. This myth is all over the internet. However contrary to these reports, the peacocks and peahens mate like any other bird.

OneIndia News