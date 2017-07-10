Peace returns to the Valley

Peace returned to the Valley after two days of restrictions which were imposed on the event of Burhan Wani's death anniversary. Shops and establishments were open and the movement of traffic too was normal after the restrictions were lifted.

Mobile and broadband services too were restored in the Valley on Sunday night. On mobile networks, only 2G connections were available, officials said. No decision has been taken as yet to restore high-speed networks. The internet services were cut off on Thursday as a precautionary measure.

On Saturday stray incidents of stone pelting were reported, but the situation by and large remained under control. The separatists had called for a strike on Saturday, but due to restrictions, there were no incidents of violence reported. Restrictions had been imposed in five police station areas of Srinagar as well.

OneIndia News